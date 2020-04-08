e-paper
Home / Lucknow / Parcel train service for essential goods launched in Agra

Parcel train service for essential goods launched in Agra

North Central Railway (NCR), Agra division on Wednesday launched parcel train service for supply of goods to other states during the lockdown period.

lucknow Updated: Apr 08, 2020 19:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Agra
Indian Railways had begun special goods train service to supply essential goods from one state to another during the ongoing lock down.
Indian Railways had begun special goods train service to supply essential goods from one state to another during the ongoing lock down.
         

North Central Railway (NCR), Agra division on Wednesday launched parcel train service for supply of goods to other states during the lockdown period.

NCR, Agra division public relation officer (PRO) SK Srivastav said, “To supply goods to other states, parcel train service has been initiated from Wednesday, in which traders of Agra can send their parcels with the goods train, having stoppage at Agra Cantt railway station.”

He said that the service would continue till April 11.

On April 09 train number 00107 Kalyan to Hazrat Nizamuddin has stoppage at Dholpur at 12:55 and at Agra Cantt Railway Station at 13:55 and departs at 14:10.

He further said that on April 10 train number 00646 Chennai to New Delhi would have a stoppage at Dholpur at 04:35 and at Agra Cantt at 5:35. On April 11 the train number 00647 from New Delhi to Hazrat Nizamuddin has stoppage at Agra Cantt at 21:40 and will depart at 21:55, informed PRO.

Traders can contact at the Agra Cantt, Mathura and Dholpur parcel offices if they want to send their parcels. They can also contact on the number 9760537860 or can also call on 138, PRO added.

Indian Railways had begun special goods train service to supply essential goods from one state to another during ongoing lock down due to COVID-19.

