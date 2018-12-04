Parliamentary team to assess pollution in Ganga, Gomti

A parliamentary team has begun a three-day study visit of Lucknow, Kanpur and Varanasi from Monday to assess the pollution levels in the Ganga and Gomti rivers, among other things.

Rajya Sabha member Anand Sharma will lead the MPs who are embarking on the tour as part of the department-related parliamentary standing committee on science and technology, and environment and forests.

The committee, according to people familiar with the matter, will prepare points of discussions with officials, NGOs and forward the same to Parliament in the form of a report for further action. The committee may also consider demands of grants of the departments concerned.

The team is visiting the UP cities after a long gap. It will hold its main meeting on ‘pollution in major rivers of the country with specific reference to rivers in Uttar Pradesh’ in Varanasi on December 5. The committee members will fly to Kolkata on December 6.

Secretary, science and technology, ID Ram confirmed, “Yes, the Parliamentary Standing Committee is taking up a study tour of UP from Monday.”

“The committee comprises 31 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, but only a dozen members are expected to arrive,” he added.

As per the schedule released by the Rajya Sabha secretariat, the committee members, who are assembling at a five-star hotel in Gomtinagar, will visit the Central Drug research Institute (CDRI) on Monday morning and have a meeting with the officials there.

They will also visit the Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP) the same day. The committee will visit the Gangaghat in Kanpur on Monday afternoon to see the pollution status in the Ganga.

The team will visit the Bharwara sewage treatment plant (STP) in Lucknow on December 4 and reach the Gomti to see the status of the pollution there. The team will visit the Sewage Treatment Plant at Dinapur in Varanasi on December 5 morning to assess pollution in the Ganga.

Officials representing the ministries of environment, forest, climate change, water resources and Ganga rejuvenation, besides UP government officials and members of civil society/NGOs, will participate in the meeting in Varanasi on December 5.

The genesis of the committee is closely associated with Lucknow. The need for introduction of a mechanism like a department-related parliamentary standing committee to ensure accountability of the executive was first discussed at the presiding officers’ conference in Bhubaneswar in 1978. A committee of presiding officers on ‘the committee system’ was appointed at the same conference. The report of that committee was considered and adopted at the conference in Lucknow in 1985.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 12:23 IST