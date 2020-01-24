Placing my full report in public domain would be wholly appropriate, says justice Sahai on Gumnami Baba issue

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 20:57 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government had decided to set up a one-man inquiry commission headed by justice (retired) Vishnu Sahai on July 4, 2016 to ascertain the identity of Gumnami Baba alias Bhagwanji, whom many believed was Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The Allahabad high court had on January 31, 2013 asked the state government to set up a one-man inquiry commission. The commission submitted its report to the state government on September 19, 2017. The state government tabled the commission’s report in the state assembly on December 19, 2019. The commission, which did not ascertain the identity of Gumnami Baba alias Bhagwanji, concluded that Gumnami Baba was not Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Now, strong objections have been raised about the commission’s conclusions and observations made in the report.

HT spoke to justice (retired) Vishnu Sahai who headed the commission. Excerpts:

Any comments on the objections against the commission’s findings?

Ever since my report’s summary running into 130 pages and prepared by the state government, was placed before the state assembly in December 2019, objections started pouring in.

I am not averse to any objection/criticism. But, in my view, objections should have been raised after the people read my full report running into 347 pages.

Have you covered all the aspects? Do you feel that government should place the complete report of the commission in the public domain?

Yes, that will be wholly appropriate. After people read my full report, any constructive criticism will be welcome.

Will you say anything about the objections being raised?

I have said everything what I had to say in the commission’s report.

Will you say anything about your findings on Bulbul’s letter?

I will not comment.

How extensively did you deal with the issue?

I have dealt with all the aspects elaborately in my report. Since I find that my full report has not been read and what has been mentioned in the summary available on the net is that the identity of Gumnami Baba alias Bhagwanji has not been fixed by the commission. Hence, I feel that it is not just on the part of people to criticise without going through my full report.