PM likely to unveil 18-feet high statue of Lal Bahadur Shastri at Varanasi airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to unveil an 18-feet high bronze statue of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri (1904-1966) at LBS International Airport, Varanasi, during his visit to the temple town—also his parliamentary constituency— on January 21.

“The statue of the former PM will be ready within a week. Noted sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar, who made the 182-metre high statue of Sardar Patel, is making the statue,” an Airport Authority of India (AAI) officer familiar with the matter said.

Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) has sponsored the statue that will be installed in the parking area of the airport, source said. Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Anil Kumar Rai confirmed the development but did not disclose as to who will unveil the statue.

However, sources at the airport claimed that PM Modi will unveil the statue of the late PM in the presence of latter’s kin on January 21 when he is scheduled to open Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention here.

In 2005, the Airport was named after Lal Bahadur Shastri. In 2014, a small statue of Shastri was installed at the entrance hall in the terminal of the airport. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Museum in Ram Nagar in September last year. He also unveiled a life-size statue of the former PM Shastri and his wife Lalita Shastri.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 10:17 IST