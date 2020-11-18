PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath, Anupam Kher among star guests for LU centenary celebrations

lucknow

Lucknow University is all set to kick off its grand weeklong centenary celebrations from November 19 even as Covid-19 numbers are on the rise again. Officials said the event will witness virtual and physical presence of many famous personalities from different fields and Covid protocols will be in place on the campus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to grace the foundation day event on November 25 via video link while film actor Anupam Kher will attend the literary event virtually.

“The pandemic is here, but as an educational institution, which is completing 100 years of existence, the best way is to continue moving forward,” said Alok Kumar Rai, vice-chancellor of LU while giving details about the function at a press meet on Tuesday.

Started as Canning College in 1920, Lucknow University will complete its 100 years on November 24. The university administration has planned a plethora of events in the run up to that day and a mega foundation day celebration on November 25. Authorities said Covid protocols will be in place during the celebrations.

“We have tried to incorporate lessons learnt during the pandemic in the traditional way of celebrations for the centennial year function,” said the V-C.

“All our programmes will be broadcast live on major social media platforms and some of our special guests will also mark their presence virtually considering the pandemic,” he added.

The celebrations will include a mix of events, which will be held during daytime, followed by cultural events in the evening. As per Covid-19 protocol, the university plans to invite not more than 250 guests for an event. LU has also applied for permission from the administration in this regard.

“Seating arrangements for the events have been planned keeping in mind social distancing. Guests will also be offered sanitizers to clean their hands and masks,” said the V-C. Efforts are also being made to make arrangements for thermal scanning of guests.

Cultural events have been planned at Malviya Hall and Arts Quadrangle and arrangements are being made to make multiple entry and exit points to limit close space interaction. “Our invites will carry the address of the online link of every programme. This has been done to promote online viewing,” added Rai.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma will inaugurate the celebrations on November 19. Governor Anandiben Patel has been invited as the chief guest for the convocation event on November 21.

Padma awardee singer Malini Awasthi, poet Yatindra Mishra, Kumar Vishwas, singer Anup Jalota, DJ Narain, renowned kathak dancer Kum Kum Dhar, cricketer Suresh Raina are among the celebrities who will be part of the celebrations on the campus.

“We aim to showcase the strength, hard work and efforts of our alumni and current students during the celebrations. The students will also be a part of every event. We have also planned an international alumni meet on November 24 in which alumni from across the globe will join via video link,” said Nishi Pandey, who is heading the organising committee.