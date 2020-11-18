e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath, Anupam Kher among star guests for LU centenary celebrations

PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath, Anupam Kher among star guests for LU centenary celebrations

LU centenary celebrations in Covid era. Programmes to be broadcast live on social media platforms.

lucknow Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 10:09 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Preparations for celebration of Lucknow University’s centenary is going on.
Preparations for celebration of Lucknow University’s centenary is going on.(HT Photo)
         

Lucknow University is all set to kick off its grand weeklong centenary celebrations from November 19 even as Covid-19 numbers are on the rise again. Officials said the event will witness virtual and physical presence of many famous personalities from different fields and Covid protocols will be in place on the campus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to grace the foundation day event on November 25 via video link while film actor Anupam Kher will attend the literary event virtually.

“The pandemic is here, but as an educational institution, which is completing 100 years of existence, the best way is to continue moving forward,” said Alok Kumar Rai, vice-chancellor of LU while giving details about the function at a press meet on Tuesday.

Started as Canning College in 1920, Lucknow University will complete its 100 years on November 24. The university administration has planned a plethora of events in the run up to that day and a mega foundation day celebration on November 25. Authorities said Covid protocols will be in place during the celebrations.

Also Read: Two Dalit sisters found dead in Uttar Pradesh

“We have tried to incorporate lessons learnt during the pandemic in the traditional way of celebrations for the centennial year function,” said the V-C.

“All our programmes will be broadcast live on major social media platforms and some of our special guests will also mark their presence virtually considering the pandemic,” he added.

The celebrations will include a mix of events, which will be held during daytime, followed by cultural events in the evening. As per Covid-19 protocol, the university plans to invite not more than 250 guests for an event. LU has also applied for permission from the administration in this regard.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Engineer arrested for exploiting 50 children

“Seating arrangements for the events have been planned keeping in mind social distancing. Guests will also be offered sanitizers to clean their hands and masks,” said the V-C. Efforts are also being made to make arrangements for thermal scanning of guests.

Cultural events have been planned at Malviya Hall and Arts Quadrangle and arrangements are being made to make multiple entry and exit points to limit close space interaction. “Our invites will carry the address of the online link of every programme. This has been done to promote online viewing,” added Rai.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma will inaugurate the celebrations on November 19. Governor Anandiben Patel has been invited as the chief guest for the convocation event on November 21.

Padma awardee singer Malini Awasthi, poet Yatindra Mishra, Kumar Vishwas, singer Anup Jalota, DJ Narain, renowned kathak dancer Kum Kum Dhar, cricketer Suresh Raina are among the celebrities who will be part of the celebrations on the campus.

“We aim to showcase the strength, hard work and efforts of our alumni and current students during the celebrations. The students will also be a part of every event. We have also planned an international alumni meet on November 24 in which alumni from across the globe will join via video link,” said Nishi Pandey, who is heading the organising committee.

tags
top news
Frontline workers and elderly likely on govt’s priority list for Covid-19 vaccine administration
Frontline workers and elderly likely on govt’s priority list for Covid-19 vaccine administration
Abu Dhabi puts the squeeze on Imran Khan, Pakistanis in UAE feel the heat
Abu Dhabi puts the squeeze on Imran Khan, Pakistanis in UAE feel the heat
Exit of smaller parties dented GA’s chances of regaining power in Bihar
Exit of smaller parties dented GA’s chances of regaining power in Bihar
LIVE: India reports 38,617 cases in last 24 hours; 32% higher than previous rise
LIVE: India reports 38,617 cases in last 24 hours; 32% higher than previous rise
Donald Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims
Donald Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims
Why is Lakshmi Vilas Bank troubled, what’s next for the lender
Why is Lakshmi Vilas Bank troubled, what’s next for the lender
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine also found safe, induces immune response
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine also found safe, induces immune response
‘We’re partnering for bulk production of Covid-19 vaccine’: Indian Envoy to US
‘We’re partnering for bulk production of Covid-19 vaccine’: Indian Envoy to US
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In