Home / Lucknow / Police station in Sambhal ‘relocated’ after area declared hotspot

Police station in Sambhal ‘relocated’ after area declared hotspot

An entire police station in Sambhal district has been temporarily shifted to another location after the area was declared a corona hotspot by the district administration, said a senior police official.

lucknow Updated: Apr 28, 2020 12:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bareilly
Sambhal, at present has 15 Covid-19 positive cases.
         

This happened after a 35-year-old man in the area tested positive for Covid-19 last week. The police station is located just opposite the house of this man.

“We have shifted computers, wireless set and other equipment from Rajpura police station to the Ganvan outpost on Sunday where we have set up a temporary police station. We have also leased a room at the Rajpura sugar mill nearby as living quarters of the cops,” said superintendent of police Yamuna Prasad.

The SP said the man had taken his mother for treatment to Delhi and then to a hospital in Moradabad.

“After we got to know about his travel history, we put them in quarantine and sent their samples for testing. Once the man’s report came positive the administration declared the area hotspot on Saturday and then we decided to relocate the police station. Today, (Monday) even his mother has also tested positive,” said the SP.

However, the SP said two policemen with safety gear have been posted at the abandoned police station for security purposes.

Sambhal, at present has 15 Covid-19 positive cases.

