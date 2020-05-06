Politics over relief: Yogi flays oppn, says people will give them befitting reply

lucknow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday targeted the opposition parties for ‘indulging in politics’ over relief measures and said the people would give them a befitting reply.

“A lot of people are indulging in politics during the fight against coronavirus. It’s sad that efforts are being made to weaken the fight against Covid-19 for political gains. For the first time, a large relief fund titled Prime Minister’s Poor Welfare Package, involving a sum of Rs 1.7 lakh crore, has been announced for the poor, labourers and women. Those who used to siphon off welfare funds are upset because the money is reaching the bank accounts of the people now,” said Yogi while speaking to a news agency.

Although he did not name any leader or party, his reference to the row over migrants rail fare was obvious. The Samajwadi Party and Congress have targeted the BJP government for charging fare to bring migrant labourers back to their homes. The Congress has already offered to foot the rail fare. The BSP has asked the government to make its stand clear and said it was ready to pay part of rail fare.

Yogi said politics at this point of time was against established political norms and hoped the people would cooperate with the government.

Listing out the relief measures, Yogi said: “In UP alone, a sum of Rs 2000 has reached the bank accounts of 2.34 crore farmers, with the first instalment of Rs 1,000 reaching the bank accounts in April 2020 and the second in May 2020. A sum of Rs 1,630 crore has been transferred twice in April and May 2020 in the bank accounts of 3.26 crore women Jandhan bank account holders.”

Yogi said free LPG refill has been given to 1.47 crore families, while free food grains have been distributed to 18 crore poor people twice. He said sustenance allowance of Rs 1,000 has been given to 30 lakh labourers and vendors etc.

The chief minister said wages of 88 lakh MNREGA workers have been paid on increased rates, while 14 lakh MNREGA workers have been given jobs. He said advance pension for two months has been given to 88 lakh beneficiaries of old age, widow and disabled pension schemes etc.

Yogi said 10,000 buses have been deployed to transport migrants to their homes and added that 6.5 lakh migrants have reached the state up to now. These migrants include 50,000 brought to the state in the past three days, he said.

Yogi said 50,000 beds have been made available in Covid-19 hospitals for free treatment of patients. In addition 1 lakh beds have been made available in government and private hospitals for emergency health services, he said.