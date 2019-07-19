Priyanka Gandhi writes to Yogi, seeks downsizing of her security

Congress general secretary (east UP in charge) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday requested chief minister Yogi Adityanath to reduce her security to the minimum during her tours to Uttar Pradesh to ensure that no inconvenience was caused to the general public.

“I request you to make minimum possible security arrangements during my visit to the state so that no inconvenience is caused to the people. I will remain highly obliged for this,” said Priyanka in a letter addressed to the chief minister.

Senior Congress leaders confirmed that Priyanka had sent such a letter to Yogi with Uttar Pradesh Congress posting the letter on its official twitter handle.

“Yes, Priyankaji has sent a letter to chief minister as she is likely to tour the state in the coming days. This is her area of work and she may come to the state anytime,” said Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu, who has been given the charge of revamping the organization in east UP.

In the letter, Priyanka further said: “I appreciate the security arrangements that are made by administration and police department during my tours to the state. But I am upset with the inconvenience caused to the people. As the people’s ‘sewak’, I should not cause any inconvenience to them,” said Priyanka.

Priyanka referred to her recent visit to Rae Bareli along with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and said: “There were 22 vehicles of the administration and police in the cavalcade during my recent tour to Rae Bareli. This caused a lot of inconvenience to the people. In Delhi and other states only a security vehicle moves with me. No one has any objection to this and no inconvenience is caused to the people. Traffic is not stopped for me and I am against this practice…in UP traffic is always stopped during my tour and this causes lots of inconvenience to the people. I feel this is not needed. Besides stopping people, such security arrangements also lead to misuse of government resources,” said Priyanka in the letter.

A senior officer of the home department said the state government was yet to receive any such letter from Priyanka.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 04:43 IST