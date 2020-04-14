Pt Channulal Mishra sings Karo-Na song!

lucknow

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 17:40 IST

People from various fields of performing arts are contributing their bit to spread awareness about the deadly coronavirus infection. Padma Bhushan Pt Channulal Mishra too has done it in the way what he is best known for. The legendary singer has come up with a song ‘Gandagi Karo-Na’ that he has written, sung and composed.

Over the phone from his native city Varanasi he said, “My song is a message to the society. I feel from ‘gandagi’ (unhygienic conditions) is something that is cause of all ‘bimari’ (diseases). Then it may be living in unhygienic conditions, not washing hands or following practices that are not as per the social norms. Today, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the social norm is to stay inside and keeping oneself clean.”

In the song he has also mentions about the collective efforts required in defeating the deadly virus from contraction. All these emotions and expressions he has written and composed in the song that he has shared on his website and YouTube channel.

This song is based on ‘dhun’ (tune). “It’s not based on any raag. Raags have their own ‘niyam’ (rules) while this is based on dhun.”

Mishra urges all to follow the lockdown rules. “In Benaras we say ‘Malik kahe jo kijiye, shaam ko paise lijiye’. So, whatever our PM is suggesting we must follow it completely as he is advising after looking into all the possible scenarios,” Mishra says.

Talking about his daily routine he shares, “In morning, I practice one hour of ‘pranayam’ (yoga) and ‘vyayam’ (exercise) and over hour of puja-archana (prayers). Then post breakfast it’s time for TV show ‘Ramayan’. Then I take a training session of my disciple Aman which is followed by the ‘Mahabharat’ show. A simple meal usually ‘khichdi’ and afternoon sleep. Evening again its training time followed with lemon tea. Thereafter, I watch the repeat telecast of both TV shows.”

The simple classical singer sums up in a sentence, “Chana for food, Gangajal for water, music and the land of Baba Vishwanath you don’t need anything more in life.”