Public appreciates when women cops beat harassers: Yogi

lucknow Updated: Dec 15, 2019 19:42 IST
HT Correspondent
Women police recruits taking part in a passing out parade in Lucknow on Sunday.
Women police recruits taking part in a passing out parade in Lucknow on Sunday.(HT)
         

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said a recent survey suggested the common man appreciated it when women police personnel beat up those involved in harassing women and girls in public places.

He was addressing women constable recruits at their passing out parade at the reserve police lines in Lucknow.

Recently, a video of a woman constable, Chanchal Chaurasia, who is a member of the Anti-Romeo Squad of Bithoor police station in Kanpur, had gone viral on social media. In the 33-second clip, the woman constable was seeing taking off her shoes and hitting a man 22 times after he was caught harassing schoolgirls on December 10.

The man was publicly shamed for his act and later taken to the police station and booked under Section 294 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for an obscene act in a public place.

The CM further stated that a similar campaign will be carried out continuously across the state to ensure a safe atmosphere for women and send a strong message to those involved in harassing women and girls at public places.

He congratulated the women recruits on going through six months of rigorous training to become part of the state police force.

He stressed on professional training, saying it was the soul of the police force as it inculcated discipline, dedication and sincerity in the recruits.

The chief minister said the presence of so many women constables in the police force showed how women were getting empowered gradually.

Women recruits will face new challenges in the field, he said and expressed confidence that they would contribute to maintaining law and order in the state.

Before the address, he administered an oath to the women recruits and received a guard of honour from them.

As many as 676 women recruits trained at two centres in Lucknow and Sitapur participated in the parade.

Director general of police (DGP) OP Singh suggested women recruits should excel in their professional skills and learn from their experiences on the field.

He, along with the CM, earlier examined the parade and appreciated the recruits’ performance.

Buses torched as protesters clash with police in Delhi over citizenship law
‘1000% the right decision’: PM Modi hails Citizenship Act at Jharkhand rally
1st ODI LIVE: Hetmyer departs but West Indies on top
Problem in Meghalaya, says CM Sangma; Amit Shah calls him for more talks
Fadnavis seeks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unconditional apology’ over Savarkar remark
National Conference asks PM to start direct dialogue with people of J-K
Realme X2 Pro review: You can settle with this flagship killer
Arsonists identifiable by clothes: PM slams Opposition for anti-CAA protest
