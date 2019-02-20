Pulwama terror attack: An ‘artistic salute’ to slain jawans

At a time when people are taking out marches and burning effigies of terrorism to condemn the Pulwama attack, an artist from Lakhimpur Kheri too has launched a protest – but a creative one!

Instead of banners, posters or candles, Aman Singh Gulati, 18, is using acrylic paints, brushes, paper and cloth. He is creating the portraits of the 44 CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the attack.

“I don’t believe in raising slogans or expressing anger in a violent way. To vent my anger in a creative and meaningful way, I decided to paint the portraits of the jawans who lost their lives in the attack,” said Gulati on Tuesday as he completed the 44th portrait.

Aman Singh Gulati, 18, has been camping at the Gandhi statue at GPO Park in Lucknow since Saturday evening and painting continuously since then.

On Tuesday, he completed the 44th portrait.

Gulati reached the Gandhi statue at GPO Park in Lucknow on Saturday evening and has been painting continuously since then. He is surviving on street food and has two blankets to combat the cold.

He was joined by his cousin, Adesh Chandra, who stays in Lucknow.

“I am painting since 7:30pm on Saturday after getting permission from the district magistrate,” added Gulati.

“Initially, we didn’t have the pictures of the CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the attack. But some of my media friends provided me a PDF file having images of all the 44 personnel. After that, I began creating the portraits of the jawans,” he said.

After completing the 44th painting, he said: “It’s a big day for me. Initially, I thought I might not be able to complete the task. But then I thought about the soldiers and this boosted me to accomplish the task,” said Gulati, who wishes to be enrolled for the Bachelor of fine arts course at Lucknow University.

The artist said he wished to hand over the paintings to the family members of the slain soldiers. “In UP, we can go to their places and hand over the portraits personally. But for the jawans of other states, we will courier the portraits to their families,” he added.

On the entire exercise, Gulati has spent Rs10,000, which he saved out of his pocket money.

His father, Pradeep Singh Gulati, who runs a small garment business in Nai Basti locality of Lakhimpur Kheri, said he feels proud of his son’s “meaningful protest.”

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 12:37 IST