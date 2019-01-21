Quota on caste, economic status wrong, says Dwarka seer

Dwarka Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati has disapproved of the Centre’s decision and subsequent Constitutional amendment to provide 10% reservation to economically poor in general category. He categorically said the reservation, be it on the basis of caste or economic status, was wrong.

The Constitutional provision to provide the above-mentioned reservation came into force on Monday (January 14), a government notification said.

Sitting at Mankameshwar temple in Prayagraj, where he will camp before formally entering the Kumbh mela area, the 94-year-old seer said instead of reservation, every member of the society should be provided equal opportunities.

The Dwarka seer expressed his views on the issue soon after arriving in Prayagraj from Katni late on Saturday night.

The Centre had earlier this month brought a bill that provides reservation in government jobs to those belonging to the economically weaker section of the general category.

The Constitution (103 Amendment) Act, 2019 received the assent of the President on Saturday (January 12).

On the issue of Ganga pollution also, the seer came down heavily on the BJP-led government.

“The entire exercise is hogwash and serious efforts to clean the holy river are still awaited,” said the Shankaracharya who has repeatedly opposed having hydro projects, dams, and barrages on the Ganga.

The Dwarka seer will enter the Kumbh mela area in a procession on January 23.

He will take a dip in the waters of the holy Sangam on Mauni Amavasya on February 4— the third official bathing and second shahi snan (royal bath) of the 49-day mega religious congregation.

Seers of various akhadas and Naga ascetics in large numbers take part in the shahi snan.

The seer further said the Ganga would have been cleaned by now had the government shown determination and will power to do so.

On the issue of Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Shankaracharya said he along with his followers would visit Ayodhya after Kumbh and perform ‘Bhumi Pujan’ for the temple.

“No political party can construct the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Only the seers and their followers can make it happen,” he said.

Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati will be holding a ‘Dharma Sansad’ in Prayagraj from January 31 to February 2. He said seers from all over the country will participate in the religious convention.

On the pending Ayodhya title dispute in the Supreme Court, he said he had full faith in the Apex court but added that it should give an early verdict.

The seer further said the upcoming general election would have no impact on the decision of the seers on Ram temple construction.

He said the seers wanted the temple at any cost and that the Shankaracharyas would have to take a final decision on the issue.

Caption: Dwarka Shankarachrya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati in Prayagraj. HT

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 07:47 IST