Rae Bareli ‘gang rape survivor’ protests near CM’s residence

lucknow

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 22:07 IST

A woman from Rae Bareli district of UP, who claimed to be a gang rape survivor, staged a sit-in near chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow on Wednesday. She alleged police inaction in her case and said the authorities were favouring the accused.

The security personnel eventually sent her back to Rae Bareli with the help of Lucknow police after assuring her of appropriate action in her case.

Superintendent of police (SP), Rae Bareli, Swapnil Mamgain said, “Detailed investigation was done in her case and a final report was filed in court. Her allegations were not found to be true. After she approached the court for reinvestigation, the case is being probed again. The investigation officer has been asked to complete the probe at the earliest.”

The main accused in the case is Yogesh Awasthi -- a personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Police said that although reinvestigation was underway, no evidence of the crime had surfaced so far.

The woman alleged that she was gang-raped by Awasthi and his two unidentified accomplices at gunpoint when she had gone to attend to the nature’s call on October 18, 2018. She said that an FIR against the three accused was registered at the Badhokar police station on November 17, 2018 but the police took no action against them.

However, Mamgain said that the investigation had revealed an old dispute between the families of the woman and the CRPF personnel. “A girl from the woman’s family had reportedly eloped with the younger brother of the accused. We are reinvestigating the matter as per the merit of the case and strict action will be taken if any evidence is found against the accused,” he said.