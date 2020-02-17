Rahbhar targetsYogi govt over Kanpur Dehat clash

lucknow

Day after BSP chief Mayawati targeted the UP government over the violence that followed after a minor tore apart a poster of Baba Saheb Ambedkar in Mangta, Kanpur Dehat, BJP came under attack from its former ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), which alleged that the Kanpur Dehat incident showcased increasing attacks on Dalits and backwards.

“The Yogi Adityanath government is busy slapping damages on those who damaged government or private property during the protests against the new Citizenship Law. Now, will the government also follow the same model against those who resorted to violence in Mangta in Kanpur Dehat? There upper caste burnt houses in Dalit locality. Will the government realise compensation for them so that the dalits can build their houses,” asked Rajbhar, who was a minister in Yogi Adityanath government until the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when he was sacked following his repeated attack on the government.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has already announced sending a party delegation to Kanpur.

“Baba Ambedkar and the Constitution he drafted is revered by millions of his loyalists. His insult in any form is unacceptable to them. That is why the incident in Mangta, Kanpur (dehat) where there were protests against his poster being torn and the subsequent action on them is wholly condemnable,” Mayawati had said in a tweet.

She had also announced that a high level party delegation being sent to Kanpur (dehat) would seek action against those named in the FIR. “Besides meeting the victims, the delegation would also seek action against those named in the FIR,” she added.

The ‘poster tearing’ incident that sparked tension had occurred while ‘Bhim Shobha Yatra’ was being taken out by Dalit community members.