Rain pushes up cost of app-based services

lucknow

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 23:25 IST

App-based cab aggregators cashed in on the inclement weather in Lucknow on Friday.

While commuters had to shell out a ‘premium’ even for short distances, in quite a few cases service providers cancelled bookings, leaving people in the lurch.

Online food delivery services also remained badly affected during the day as delivery boys delayed the orders due to rain and waterlogging, said citizens.

“Cab fares have soared in the last two days. I used to pay ₹150 from Hazratganj to Gomti Nagar, but for the last two days, the fares have shot up to ₹200 per trip,” said Ashish Gupta, a commuter.

“Cabbies are not taking bookings for certain areas where rain caused flooding. My booking was declined by four cabbies,” said Vishesh Shrivastava of Thakurganj.

“Due to incessant showers, it was not possible to deliver food. We do not get extra money for delivering food during rain,” said Bablu, a delivery boy.

