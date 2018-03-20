Raj Pratap Singh new UPERC chief

Raj Pratap Singh, a 1983-batch IAS officer and agriculture production commissioner (APC), has been appointed chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC), principal secretary, energy, Alok Kumar said on Monday.

Kaushal Raj Sharma, ex-director (operations) NTPC, has been posted as a member of the same commission, Kumar added.

The state government issued orders in this regard here on Monday after the search committee headed by state law commission chairman Justice AN Mittal met on March 16 to form panels of the three most suitable candidates each, the principal secretary said.

The orders were issued after chief minister Yogi Adityanath picked one name each from the panels for both the posts.

The post of UPERC chairman had been lying vacant since September 2017 after the then chairman Desh Deepak Verma was appointed secretary-general of the Rajya Sabha.

Raj Pratap Singh has the experience of working with UPERC as its first secretary in 1988. He also held many other important positions, including in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Currently, he is serving as additional chief secretary , basic education and mining, apart from being APC.

Singh is due to retire in July. He will continue to function as UPERC chairman for the next five years or till he attains the age of 65, whichever is earlier, from the date of his joining.

Around 20 sitting and retired IAS officers, including a former chief secretary, were in the race for the top post.