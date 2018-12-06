Ram Janmabhoomi film: Bombay HC asks producer, Youtube to take off film trailer till it’s certified

The Bombay high court has restrained the producer of the film Ram Janmabhoomi, Waseem Rizvi, from releasing it without certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The HC has also asked YouTube to take off the trailer of the film till it is not certified by CBFC.

The directions were issued after activist Azhar Tamboli claimed in his petition that if the film was released, it would create unrest and disrupt communal harmony in the country. His assumptions were based on the trailer of the film, available on Youtube. The CBFC said it is yet to receive an application for reviewing the film that was purported to be released on December 6.

A division bench of justices B P Dharmadhikari and Sarang Kotwal, while hearing the writ petition filed by Tamboli through advocates Hasnain and Raeed Kazi, pointed out that the subject of the movie was “very sensitive and shows the polarisation of Hindus and Muslims, which started mainly after the Babri Masjid demolition.” The petition also claimed that the trailer of the film released on November 19 was highly provocative, promoted communal disharmony and violated section 5B (principles for guidance in certifying films) of the Cinematograph Act.

In light of these submissions, Tamboli’s petition had sought a stay on the release of the film as well as withdrawal of the trailer till the film was reviewed and certified by CBFC.

The advocate for CBFC submitted that they had not been approached by anyone for certifying the film and they had no control over the trailers that were released on YouTube.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 10:12 IST