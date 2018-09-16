Ram temple must be constructed in Ayodhya: UP Governor Ram Naik

Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik on Saturday said Ram temple must be constructed in Ayodhya but the issue was pending in court and all Indians must respect the court’s judgment.

The governor was in Faizabad to preside over the 23rd convocation ceremony of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Awadh University. He made the comment about the Ram temple while speaking to newsmen after the convocation ceremony. “Respect for the court is necessary,” added Naik.

Advocating reservation for women, governor said: “The issue comes in the domain of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha where political parties will decide about it. ”Naik added that empowerment of women was going on in the country and “we need to strengthen it”.

CMYogi Adityanath has visited Ayodhya several times after the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh in March last. The Centre has approved a package of Rs 133 crore for development projects in Ayodhya.

