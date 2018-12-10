Ram temple should not be built at disputed site: Shivpal Yadav

Hitting out at the BJP, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) national president Shivpal Yadav on Sunday said “the Ram temple should not be built at the disputed site (in Ayodhya)”.

“It may be built on the other side of the Saryu river in Ayodhya. The Supreme Court order must be respected,” he said.

Yadav, a Samajwadi Party rebel, was addressing a gathering of his newly formed party’s maiden show of strength at Lucknow’s Ramabai Ambedkar Rally ground. The PSP-L and Bahujan Mukti Party jointly held the Janakrosh Maharally.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shivpal Yadav said: “He may have a 56-inch chest, but he doesn’t have guts”

He also said, “This rally was organised to launch a campaign to oust the BJP. We named it Janakrosh rally because whenever BJP came to power at the centre or Uttar Pradesh, people became disappointed and angry. The country is going through a critical phase.”

“Every time it came to power, the BJP weakened the country and the state. It has pitted brother against brother. Our country should not be under ‘karza and kabza (loans and encroachment). But we have an enormous loan and both Pakistan and China have grabbed a large part of India’s territory. Modi has 56-inch chest, but no guts to overcome these. Soldiers are dying on the borders,” he said. Shivpal said netaji (Mulayam) had saved the Babri mosque in 1990. “But now, this (Yogi Adityanath) government allowed large crowds to gather in Ayodhya despite prohibitory orders. This warranted imposition of the President’s rule in the state,” he said. Talking about Mulayam and himself, Shivpal said that the two were closely associated in politics for 40 years. He said she he never defied Mulayam’s instructions and even the SSM was founded with his consent. “I am saying this today in his presence,” said Shivpal. Shivpal Yadav, the former minister and Jaswantnagar MLA, had floated the SSM in August this year after a protracted family feud between him and his nephew Akhilesh Yadav, the then Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 09:29 IST