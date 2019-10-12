Recommendation for CBI probe into alleged anomalies by waqf boards

lucknow

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:14 IST

The state government on Saturday recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged anomalies related to sale, purchase and transfer of properties of UP Shia and Sunni Central Waqf boards.

A senior state home department official confirmed that a letter recommending a CBI probe has already been forwarded to secretary, ministry of personnel, training and public grievances of the central government and the CBI director.

The official said, “Two separate FIRs related to alleged anomalies in properties of UP Shia Central Waqf Board and UP Sunni Central Waqf Board have already been registered at Kotwali Allahabad, (Prayagraj) and Hazratganj police station, Lucknow, respectively.”

The FIR at Prayagraj was lodged in 2016 and the one at Lucknow was registered in March, 2017.

PROBE AGAINST BASTI EX-SP

The state government has ordered a departmental inquiry against IPS officer Pankaj Kumar in connection with the recent violence during Durga Puja celebrations last Tuesday and the murder of a local BJP leader Aditya Narayan Tiwari alias Kabir in Basti on Wednesday.

Kumar was posted as superintendent of police at Basti at the time of the incidents.

Earlier on Friday night, Pankaj and Basti DM Mala Tiwari were transferred after these incidents.

Additional chief secretary, home, Avnish Awasthi said, “Initial findings suggest Pankaj Kumar’s negligence in handling the two cases and initiating effective action in the matter. Kumar has been found guilty of irresponsible functioning. It was found that he did not properly ensure the checklist issued by DIG Range, Basti, before Dussehra,”

Pankaj Kumar is a 2007 IPS officer.

