Religious fervour grips Ayodhya as Panch Koshi Parikrama begins

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 21:35 IST

Religious fervour gripped Ayodhya on Thursday morning when the Panch Koshi Parikrama started with several lakh devotees taking part in it. It will end around noon on Friday.

Instead of returning home after completing the 14-Koshi Parikrama (a nearly 50 kilometre journey around holy sites) on Wednesday, a large number of devotees stayed back in Ayodhya for the Panch Koshi Parikrama (around 16 km).

A sizable number of devotees are expected to remain in Ayodhya for the Kartik Purnima fair on November 12 when the administration is expecting over 10 lakh (1 million) pilgrims to visit the town.

Thereafter, the devotees are expected to leave Ayodhya by November 13 evening.

According to the Ayodhya administration, around eight lakh to 10 lakh (800,000 to a million) devotees had turned up for the Kartik Purnima last year.

Ghats of Ayodhya are decked up for the festive occasion. Ram Ki Paidi on the bank of the Saryu is the favourite destination for pilgrims who want to take a holy dip.

Devotees are also visiting temples in narrow lanes and by-lanes of Ayodhya, apart from the historic Hanuman Garhi temple.

Traders are making most of this increased footfall of pilgrims in Ayodhya. Even roadside vendors are doing brisk business.