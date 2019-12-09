Remove encroachments near major hospitals in Lucknow: HC

lucknow

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has again directed the district magistrate, senior superintendent of police (Lucknow) and other authorities concerned to take appropriate steps to comply with the earlier order to remove encroachments near major hospitals of the city and submit a report on December 16.

A division bench of justice Pankaj Kumar Jaiswal and justice Alok Mathur passed the order on December 6 on a public interest litigation (PIL) raising the issue of encroachments on roadsides in front of hospitals.

The court had directed the committee, constituted by the district magistrate, to remove encroachments near Balrampur Hospital, King George’s Medical University (KGMU) and the Civil Hospital so that movement of general traffic and ambulances remains smooth.

The state counsel submitted that on November 22, 2019, a letter was written to the district magistrate, as well as to the members of the committee in this regard. In view of this, the court granted one more week’s time to comply with its earlier order.

The petitioner had pointed out that there was traffic blockage due to encroachments near these hospitals.

“Sometimes ambulances with patients, even after reaching near the hospitals, cannot take the patients into the hospitals in time due to the encroachments,” he had stated.