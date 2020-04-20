e-paper
Home / Lucknow / Residents of areas near corona hotspots ‘seal’ their localities in Lucknow

Residents of areas near corona hotspots ‘seal’ their localities in Lucknow

People living near sealed Covid-19 hotspots in Lucknow have put barriers on the entrance of their localities so that none from sealed places could enter their areas. There are 20 corona hotspots in the state capital.

lucknow Updated: Apr 20, 2020 21:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Apprehensive about the entry of infected persons or goods, people are not even allowing vegetable and other vendors to move around.
Apprehensive about the entry of infected persons or goods, people are not even allowing vegetable and other vendors to move around.(Dheeraj Dhawan/HT Photo)
         

People living near sealed Covid-19 hotspots in Lucknow have put barriers on the entrance of their localities so that none from sealed places could enter their areas. There are 20 corona hotspots in the state capital.

As Ghosiana locality was sealed after a youth tested corona positive there, residents of adjacent Gopal Nagar got alert closed their area.

Apprehensive about the entry of infected persons or goods, people are not even allowing vegetable and other vendors to move around, said an official.

A local resident, Rajat Srivastava said, “We are taking care of our area. People are following the lockdown and are worried especially after an adjacent locality was sealed.”

There were reports that earlier some people sneaked into adjacent localities from the sealed areas and infected more people. Residents have also closed the Utretia route from Vrindavan Sector 2.

Meanwhile, police have also actively checked these internal routes especially after it was found that some locals were using them to sneak out of their sealed area in violation of the lockdown.

The police said Kasaibada was sealed after 12 people from the locality tested positive on April 3. But Kasaibada residents visited nearby localities like Ram Das Ka Hata and Sadar market to purchase groceries and other items.

Police saw some people from Sadar roaming outside the area along the railway track. Police have now blocked these secret routes and finding new such routes to block them.

So far, over 60 people from Kasaibada and its adjoining localities have tested positive for the deadly virus. An official said new coronavirus positive cases from Ram Das Ka Hata and other localities near Kasaibada started surfacing before the secret routes were blocked.

