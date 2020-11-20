‘Resolve issues faced by common people, no laxity will be tolerated’, UP CM Yogi Adityanath tells senior officials

lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked all district magistrates and police chiefs to receive all phone calls on their closed user group (CUG) numbers and redress the problems of people.

Senior officials in the districts have been told to remain available in their offices to meet common people, a government spokesperson said.

Adityanath has directed district magistrates, SSPs and SPs to receive all phone calls on the CUG numbers made available to them by the government and promptly solve problems of the people, he said.

The Chief Minister’s Office will ensure compliance of these directives, the spokesperson said while asserting that the state government was committed towards prompt and effective disposal of people’s problems. “No laxity will be tolerated. The chief minister has directed that the responsibility of those ignoring people’s problem would be fixed and strict action will be taken against them. Also, regular monitoring would be done regarding disposal of public complaints,” he said.