e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / ‘Rotiwali Amma’ in Agra awaits similar support like Delhi’s ‘Baba ka Dhaba’

‘Rotiwali Amma’ in Agra awaits similar support like Delhi’s ‘Baba ka Dhaba’

Running her stall near St John’s College in Agra for the last 15 years, Bhagwan Devi, a widow, has been catering to mostly rickshawallas and labourers.

lucknow Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 09:11 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Agra
One octogenarian woman Bhagavan Devi, popular as ‘roti wali amma’ is selling food at Rs. 20 near St. John College to earn a livelihood, in Agra.
One octogenarian woman Bhagavan Devi, popular as ‘roti wali amma’ is selling food at Rs. 20 near St. John College to earn a livelihood, in Agra.(ANI)
         

Not every roadside stall can turn into sought after “Baba ka Dhabha”, and not every octogenarian can garner support after a video of her empty eatery goes viral.

In stark contrast to the now-famous “Baba ka Dhabha” in Delhi, a roadside stall of “Rotiwali Amma” in Agra is still awaiting customers.

Also an 80-year-old, she too serves roti, dal, vegetables, and rice for Rs 20 a plate. Running her stall near St John’s College in Agra for the last 15 years, Bhagwan Devi, a widow, has been catering to mostly rickshawallas and labourers.

But, like all other businesses, small or big, her’s too saw a downfall after the COVID-induced lockdown. Even her usual customers are scarce due to the coronavirus threat. Moreover, her’s being a roadside stall, she always faces a threat of being removed from the footpath from where she runs her eatery.

Amma says her two sons don’t look after her and that’s why she runs this small eatery to earn a livelihood. “Nobody is helping me. Had somebody been there with me, I won’t have faced this situation. Most of the time, I am asked to leave this place. Where will I go? My only hope is if I get a permanent shop,” she says.

Her video too went viral on social media like “Baba ka Dhabha”, but as luck or public sympathy would have it, her story didn’t turn out to be a Cinderella story. She is still waiting for the supporting shoes to step in.

tags
top news
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold the key in India-China border clash
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold the key in India-China border clash
Rahul Gandhi to start 3-day visit to Wayanad, review Covid-19 situation in constituency
Rahul Gandhi to start 3-day visit to Wayanad, review Covid-19 situation in constituency
India records lowest new Covid-19 cases in 5 days; tally over 7.5 million
India records lowest new Covid-19 cases in 5 days; tally over 7.5 million
Labour bureau to release new working-class inflation index on October 21
Labour bureau to release new working-class inflation index on October 21
After Kerala smuggling racket, NIA probes international terror links in 2 more cases
After Kerala smuggling racket, NIA probes international terror links in 2 more cases
Mumbai local trains: Decision on SOPs, increasing services to allow more women to be taken this week
Mumbai local trains: Decision on SOPs, increasing services to allow more women to be taken this week
Very poor air in parts of N-W India; heavy rain warning for Telangana, coastal Andhra
Very poor air in parts of N-W India; heavy rain warning for Telangana, coastal Andhra
Covid update: Govt on community spread; India past peak; WHO backs India
Covid update: Govt on community spread; India past peak; WHO backs India
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In