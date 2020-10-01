e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Samajwadi Party to take vow of silence in protest against UP govt on Gandhi Jayanti

Samajwadi Party to take vow of silence in protest against UP govt on Gandhi Jayanti

Samajwadi party has timed the offensive against the UP government at a time when the Yogi Adtiyanath administration is facing flak over handling of Hathras gang-rape case.

lucknow Updated: Oct 01, 2020 10:16 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has asked party members to highlight BJP led government’s alleged anti-people policies.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has asked party members to highlight BJP led government’s alleged anti-people policies.(PTI Photo)
         

Samajwadi Party (SP) will observe a two-hour long ‘vow of silence’ on Gandhi Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, on October 2, at Gandhi statues across Uttar Pradesh to protest against alleged deterioration of law and order, crime against women, unemployment and the recent farm and labour laws.

“It would be a ‘satyagrah’ against the ‘suppression and oppression’ of farmers, youth, common man, and the opposition by the BJP’s union and the state government in Uttar Pradesh. It will be held at Gandhi’s statutes in all districts of the state. Crime against women has become a daily affair and the law and order has collapsed,” said SP state president, Naresh Uttam Patel in a statement.

Patel said the people were agitated over the BJP government’s policies. “The government has conspired to make the farmers mortgage their farms and become labourers in their own fields. In the name of the open market, the big traders and business houses will get the freedom to buy farmers’ produce at lower rates. Mandi system is being abolished,” said Patel.

Also Read: More outrage, protests after Hathras victim’s cremation

He asked SP members to highlight and oppose state and Union government’s policies, which he claimed were anti workers.

“At the same time, labourers have lost jobs during the lockdown because of lack of investments in the state and unemployment has emerged as a crisis. Despite this, the government, in the name of labour reforms law, has given the freedom to factory owners to arbitrarily retrench employees. When the youth try to raise their voice, the police lathi-charges them,” Patel said.

tags
top news
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to meet Hathras rape victim’s family today
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to meet Hathras rape victim’s family today
At least 14 states have less than 5,000 active Covid-19 cases each: Health ministry
At least 14 states have less than 5,000 active Covid-19 cases each: Health ministry
US isn’t yet keen on formalising Quad, says state department official
US isn’t yet keen on formalising Quad, says state department official
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6.3 million mark with 86,821 fresh cases, 1,181 fatalities
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6.3 million mark with 86,821 fresh cases, 1,181 fatalities
India moves terrain-hugging Nirbhay missiles with 1,000-km range to defend LAC
India moves terrain-hugging Nirbhay missiles with 1,000-km range to defend LAC
Dalit woman gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur dies; two arrested
Dalit woman gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur dies; two arrested
Babri case: Other high-profile CBI cases that did not stand up in court
Babri case: Other high-profile CBI cases that did not stand up in court
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In