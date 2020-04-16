Sant Kabir Nagar reports first corona case

lucknow

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 23:23 IST

The first corona case was reported from Sant Kabir Nagar when a 71-year-old Muslim man, who attended Tablighi Markaz congregation in Delhi last month, tested positive for the deadly virus in Chauri village of that district on Thursday, district authorities said.

“The man returned from Delhi Markaz on March 24 after attending the congregation there on March 19 and 20. He was kept in isolation ward of Sant Kabir Nagar district hospital for 14 days between March 29 and April 11 on the complaint of the village head. His first sample taken on Monday tested negative but his second sample taken on Tuesday and sent for testing to Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College, Gorakhpur, on Wednesday tested positive for Covid- 19,” said Sant Kabir Nagar district magistrate Raveesh Kumar.

Now, the process of getting him admitted to BRD Medical College was under way, he added.

The DM also appealed to people to inform the administration on their own if they had come in contact with the man who tested positive so that further spread of the virus could be checked by placing them under quarantine.

Meanwhile, the village was sealed and fire brigade vehicles were pressed into service to disinfect the area by sprinkling sodium hypochlorite, also known as bleach widely used as a disinfectant.

Earlier, six ‘Jamaatis’ had tested positive for Covid-19 in Maharajganj district and the areas from where these cases had been reported were sealed and two of them were declared corona hotspot.

In Basti too, as many as 13 positive cases have been reported.

All cases are linked to 25- year-old youth who died due to coronovirus infection on March 31.