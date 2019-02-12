SC should respect people’s faith in Ram’s birthplace: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday the Supreme Court should respect the faith of the people on the Ram Janambhoomi issue.

Replying to the debate on motion of thanks on Governor address, Adityanath said earlier the Allahabad High Court had resolved the dispute stating that the spot where Ram Lala temple was located was Ram Janambhoomi. “People across the country and world over know Ayodhya as the birthplace of Lord Ram,” he added. He said it should not take more than 24-hours to find a solution.

“Ayodhya, Mathura, Kashi are spots of Hindu faith. Socialist ideologue Ram Manohar Lohia had said that Ram, Krishna and Shiva are revered across the country but his followers have no respect for the Hindu icons. Rather the SP government had put petition in the court for withdrawal of case against the terrorist who attacked the Ram Janambhoomi,” Yogi said.

Yogi said three lakh stray cattle had been shifted to cow sheds erected in various districts. “Funds have been allotted for the fodder of the cattle.

The animal husbandry department has been directed to improve the breed of the cows to motivate the people in dairy industry,” Yogi said and added that during his visit to NOIDA and Greater NOIDA on Monday farmers had told him that earlier stray cattle were smuggled to slaughter houses.

Focusing on Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas (PBD) organized in Varanasi, Adityanath said for the first time the PBD was organized outside national and state capital. “Over 7,000 NRIs participated in the programme. The perception of UP among the visitors is changing fast. They appreciated the development in the state as well as the working of the police and administration. Around 3,000 NRIs visited Prayagraj to participate in Kumbh,” he said.

During Maha Kumbh in 2013, the then PM of Mauritius had refused to take dip at Sangam after seeing the filth and pollution in the river, but this time the PM of Mauritius along with the 400 delegates took holy dip, he said.

The SP- BSP government laid the foundation of the corruption corridor while the BJP government was laying the foundation of development corridor, he said. “The state government has been able to create a security environment in the state. There is no migration in Kairana and Kandhla area in West UP. PAC has been deployed to instill confidence among the residents.”

“The UP Investors Summit attracted ₹62,000 crore investment in the state; the state government had launched Bundelkhand expressway, Ganga expressway, Purvanchal expressway, the pending irrigation projects are being completed on priority basis. Three lakh home buyers harassed by the builders in NOIDA and Greater NOIDA area will get home soon. Welfare projects have been launched for suppressed communities- Tharu, Mushar and Vantangiyas,” Yogi said.

“The old pension of the government employees was withdrawn in 2005 but no measure was taken by the SP and the BSP government to restore the pension scheme. The state government has decided to deposit government share in the account of the employees. It is committed to protecting the interest of the employees,” he said.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 08:30 IST