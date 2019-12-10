e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019
Home / Lucknow

‘School summit’ in Lucknow: NGO to invest ₹1 billion in government schools of UP

lucknow Updated: Dec 10, 2019 22:17 IST
Rajeev Mullick
Rajeev Mullick
Deputy chief minister of UP, Dinesh Sharma, addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Tuesday.
Deputy chief minister of UP, Dinesh Sharma, addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Tuesday.
         

With an aim to transform education through innovation in the government schools of Uttar Pradesh, the two-day ‘CII School Summit’ is being organised in Lucknow on December 11-12, said deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Tuesday. The event will be held at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, he said addressing a press conference here.

“Quality education is the main focus of the summit. We will look at bringing innovative ideas and positive changes in school education through modern technology,” said Sharma.

On the eve of the summit, Sampark Foundation -- an NGO working in the primary education space in the country --pledged to invest ₹1 billion (₹100 crore) in the government schools of the state.

“As studies have revealed that students of government primary schools struggle for command over Mathematics and English, the foundation will help in developing pedagogy tools for teaching these two subjects,” said Vineet Nair, convener of the summit.

He said the foundation had adopted 5,000 government schools and was busy transforming them. “Encouraged by the outcome, Sampark will now adopt another 10,000 schools to help students perform better academically,” said Nair.

The event is being jointly organised by the department of secondary education, UP, and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

“The summit is likely to be inaugurated by chief minister Yogi Adityanath at 11 am. Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma will grace the occasion with his colleagues,” said Aradhana Shukla, principal secretary, secondary education.

Vishal Beri, deputy director, CII, said the programme would include presentations on the innovations being adopted at schools.

Vikas Srivastava, joint director, secondary education, said, “The summit will highlight aspects such as quality of education, teaching process, basic facilities at schools, minimum level of learning and teaching, improvement in the education system and comprehensive evaluation.”

Education minister of the states of North India, chief secretary RK Tiwari, director general of school education, Vijay Kiran Anand, secretaries of various states, representatives of big technology companies, Sampark Foundation and other NGOs such as the Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation and the Azim Premji Foundation will attend the summit.

“Around 1,100 principals and teachers of schools of different districts as well as reputed publishers will also be present on the occasion,” Srivastava said.

(Inputs from Surajit Das)

top news
Bengal govt curtails Governor’s powers as chancellor of state universities
Bengal govt curtails Governor’s powers as chancellor of state universities
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Here are WhatsApp’s top new and upcoming features for all users
Here are WhatsApp’s top new and upcoming features for all users
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahSara Ali KhanDabangg 3Chhapaak trailerNIOS ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Rohit SharmaHuman Rights Day 2019EPF contributions

don't miss

latest news

india news

Lucknow News