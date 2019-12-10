‘School summit’ in Lucknow: NGO to invest ₹1 billion in government schools of UP

lucknow

With an aim to transform education through innovation in the government schools of Uttar Pradesh, the two-day ‘CII School Summit’ is being organised in Lucknow on December 11-12, said deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Tuesday. The event will be held at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, he said addressing a press conference here.

“Quality education is the main focus of the summit. We will look at bringing innovative ideas and positive changes in school education through modern technology,” said Sharma.

On the eve of the summit, Sampark Foundation -- an NGO working in the primary education space in the country --pledged to invest ₹1 billion (₹100 crore) in the government schools of the state.

“As studies have revealed that students of government primary schools struggle for command over Mathematics and English, the foundation will help in developing pedagogy tools for teaching these two subjects,” said Vineet Nair, convener of the summit.

He said the foundation had adopted 5,000 government schools and was busy transforming them. “Encouraged by the outcome, Sampark will now adopt another 10,000 schools to help students perform better academically,” said Nair.

The event is being jointly organised by the department of secondary education, UP, and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

“The summit is likely to be inaugurated by chief minister Yogi Adityanath at 11 am. Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma will grace the occasion with his colleagues,” said Aradhana Shukla, principal secretary, secondary education.

Vishal Beri, deputy director, CII, said the programme would include presentations on the innovations being adopted at schools.

Vikas Srivastava, joint director, secondary education, said, “The summit will highlight aspects such as quality of education, teaching process, basic facilities at schools, minimum level of learning and teaching, improvement in the education system and comprehensive evaluation.”

Education minister of the states of North India, chief secretary RK Tiwari, director general of school education, Vijay Kiran Anand, secretaries of various states, representatives of big technology companies, Sampark Foundation and other NGOs such as the Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation and the Azim Premji Foundation will attend the summit.

“Around 1,100 principals and teachers of schools of different districts as well as reputed publishers will also be present on the occasion,” Srivastava said.

(Inputs from Surajit Das)