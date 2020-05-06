Screen, quarantine UPites returning from abroad: Yogi

lucknow

Updated: May 06, 2020 00:41 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to establish the required facilities at Lucknow, Varanasi and Hindon airports to screen UP’s residents coming back from abroad as part of the central government’s biggest-ever peacetime repatriation exercise, beginning May 7.

He said arrangements to quarantine them should also be made. Thousands of Indian citizens, including UPites, are stranded across the world due to the coronavirus disease pandemic.

Reviewing the lockdown-3 situation at a meeting here, Yogi said industrial units should start functioning in accordance with union government’s advisory to ensure an increase in the state’s revenue. He advised the industries to follow security protocol while functioning.

He said norms of social distancing should be followed and necessary amendments in policies, along with labour reforms, should be carried out.

The chief minister said UP’s recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 33 per cent, which was six per cent higher than the national recovery rate of 27 per cent.

Yogi said registration facility has been provided on the ‘Jansunvai portal’ for UP’s residents willing to return to the state, and residents of other states living in UP who are willing to go back.

He said corona testing facility in the state should be increased and all necessary facilities should be provided in the Covid-19 hospitals. He said facility for disposal of bio-medical waste should be provided while setting up new testing labs. He said number of doctors available for medical consultation through telemedicine facility and toll free number of ‘State Corona Assistance Call Centre’ should be publicised for benefit of the people.

The chief minister said district magistrates should ensure that nodal officers for quarantine centres, shelter homes and community kitchens submitted to them regular reports about arrangements at these centres. He stressed upon the need of protective measures for medical and police teams to protect them from corona infection. He said social distancing must be followed at mandis.

Yogi said a work-plan should be prepared to protect milching animals from foot and mouth and other diseases by vaccinating them.