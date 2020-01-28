Second phase of BJP campaign in support of CAA from today

lucknow

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 16:41 IST

The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch the second phase of campaign in support of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Tuesday.

The phase will continue till February 10 in which party leaders will focus on organising meetings of small groups across the state.

The party is also planning roadside meetings, seminar and ‘chai pe charcha’ to mobilise support for the new Act.

The first phase of the campaign was launched in December last week which concluded earlier this month.

Govind Narain Shukla, state general secretary, BJP and campaign in charge, said meetings of party workers will be organised across state to strategize the campaign.

From Wednesday onwards, party workers and leaders across the state will meet people to apprise them about benefits of the CAA and its objective.

In this phase, the BJP will focus on connecting with members of the Dalit community to apprise them about the CAA.

Shukla stated that the new Act will benefit largely the Dalit community which migrated to India after facing persecution in Pakistan.