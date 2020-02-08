Secret corruption report: SIT to submit probe findings to state govt soon

lucknow

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 19:55 IST

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by officiating director general of police HC Awasthi is likely to submit its inquiry report next week in connection with a secret report that suspended IPS officer Vaibhav Krishna sent to the state government alleging corruption in transfer and posting of officers in November last year.

Vaibhav Krishna had leaked the secret report to the media after his allegedly obscene video had gone viral on January 1. The state government had placed him under suspension on January 9 after an initial inquiry found him responsible for violation of the All India Service Conduct Rules by leaking the secret report. Moreover, he had trigged a controversy by sharing the report, alleging the role of the same officers in widely circulating the obscene video featuring him. He had initially claimed that the video was morphed but forensic examination confirmed it was not doctored.

The state government formed the SIT to probe the allegations mentioned in the secret report by Vaibhav Krishna. The SIT constituted was chaired by HC Awasthi, who was then DG vigilance, and it comprised two others members, including IG Special Task Force (STF) Amitabh Yash and Vikas Goathwal, managing director of the UP Jal Nigam.

A senior official privy to development said the statement of Vaibhav Krishna had been recorded twice in the matter.

He said the SIT had almost completed its inquiry in the matter and the statement of only one IPS officer, whose name was among the five IPS officers accused of corruption in the secret report, is yet to be recorded. He said the statements of the remaining four IPS officers had already been recorded in the matter.

He said the SIT will conclude its inquiry after recording the statement of the fifth officer, who has been summoned on Monday and it will submit its findings within a few days.