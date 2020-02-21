Senior VHP leaders in Ayodhya today, may discuss temple construction

lucknow

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 20:33 IST

Senior Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders will reach Ayodhya on Saturday and modalities of Ram temple construction as well as the Shri Ram Mahotsav (March 25- April 2) will top their agenda, a senior VHP leader said on Friday.

The VHP leaders will also hold meetings with prominent sadhus of Ayodhya in the run-up to the second meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust proposed to be held in the in the temple town in the next 15 days.

“Senior leaders of the VHP are coming to Ayodhya (on Saturday). Several issues are on their agenda,” said Sharad Sharma, the Ayodhya-based regional spokesperson for VHP.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad international vice-president Champat Rai, central joint secretary Rajendra Singh ‘Pankaj’ and international general secretary Dinesh Chandra will be among the delegates.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, was elected chairman of the trust and Rai its general secretary at the trust’s first meeting in New Delhi on February 19. Das is yet to return to Ayodhya from New Delhi.

Ram temple construction committee chairman Nripendra Misra, who is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s former principal secretary, is also likely to visit Ayodhya at the time of the trust’s second meeting at which the date for starting construction of the temple is also likely to be finalised.