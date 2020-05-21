e-paper
Home / Lucknow / Shops in Lucknow reopen today on ‘alternate day’ basis

Shops in Lucknow reopen today on ‘alternate day’ basis

Barring Chowk and Aminabad, markets in Hazratganj, Narhi, Naka, Bhootnath and other areas will resume operations.

lucknow Updated: May 21, 2020 08:50 IST
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The administration has also issued dos and don’ts for shop owners. They have been asked to maintain a register, thermal scanner, keep sanitiser/gloves, make provisions for social distancing and not to entertain customers without masks.
The administration has also issued dos and don’ts for shop owners. They have been asked to maintain a register, thermal scanner, keep sanitiser/gloves, make provisions for social distancing and not to entertain customers without masks.(Representative image/HT PHOTO)
         

Shops will reopen in Lucknow on Thursday, barring those in containment and buffer zones, on an ‘alternate day’ basis. Outlets on one side of the road will open on one day while shops on the other side will operate the next day.

AREAS WHERE MARKETS WILL BE CLOSED (containment and buffer zones)
  • Aminabad and nearby markets
  • Shops on Latouche road
  • Shops on Nazirabad road
  • Shops on BN Road (Qaiserbagh Crossing to Bapu Bhawan)
  • Shops on Cantonment road (from Burlington crossing to Qaiserbagh crossing)
  • Shops from Qaiserbagh crossing to Qaiserbagh Bus Stand
  • Shops from Moulviganj crossing to Raqabganj crossing
  • Shops on Hewett road
  • Lalbagh and nearby markets
  • Jai Hind Market
  • Shops on Tulsidas Marg (Victoria street) to Haiderganj crossing
  • Shops on Nadan Mahal road
  • Shops from Charak Chauraha to Medical College
  • Nakkhas Market
  • Sadar Bazar Cantt
  • Nishatganj Sabzi Mandi and nearby area

“As per the new format of lockdown 4.0, it has been decided that all shops, except those in containment and buffer zones, will open on alternate day basis. On the seventh day, shops will remain closed for the weekly sanitisation exercise,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate, Lucknow while underlining the latest arrangements that will be effective from May 21.

“It is also mandatory for shop keepers to check the temperature of customers and bar entry of customers over 60 years, pregnant women and children below 10 years of age,” state the guidelines.

Besides, every shop owner has to advise customers to download the ‘Aarogya Setu’ mobile application and maintain social distancing.

“On failing which, there is a provision of a fine up to Rs 5 lakh and FIR against the trader,” it further stated.

Suresh Chablani, convener of Akhil Bharatiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal, Lucknow said, “We welcome the district administration’s attempt to re-start the markets. We will ensure implementation of the guidelines.”

