Sikh community lines up series of programmes for Prakash Parv

lucknow

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 00:33 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will visit the Gurudwara Alambagh to attend the 550th birth anniversary (Prakash Utsav) celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev ji on Tuesday.

The Sikh community is all geared up to celebrate and all gurudwaras in the city have been beautifully decked up for the celebrations. Besides, a series of programmes, including langar, kirtan and prabhat pheris, have been lined up to mark Prakash Utsav. The event at Gurudwara Alambagh is being organised by Shri Guru Parab Committee headed by Sardar Gurmeet Singh.

“The Prakash Utsav is one of the most sacred festivals all over the world for Sikhs, who respect Guru Nanak Devji and his preachings,” said Nirmal Singh, working president of Alambagh Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee.

On the day of Guru Purab, celebrations will start early morning at about 4am (amrit vela), followed by asaa-ki-vaar (morning hymns) and kirtan. The chief minister is expected to reach Gurudwara Alambagh around 11am and he would participate in the celebration. He will also honour important persons for their contributions in the society.

Singh said, “Central government has decided to host 12 big functions all over India throughout the year, one of them would be organised at Gurudwara Alambagh here on February 1 and 2 next year. In this programme, Prime minister is also likely to participate.” The government has already started the preparations for the proposed ceremony, he added.

“This year the celebrations would be grand because of the opening of Kartarpur route. The Sikhs will also take this opportunity to thank Central government for opening the route and the liberation of Ram Janmabhoomi after the apex court verdict that is a big relief for all. Now it’s the time to move ahead on the path of Nanak ji,” Singh said.

On the occasion, a langar (a community feast) would also be organised for the masses. The langar symbolises the spirit of seva (service) and bhakti (devotion) – a sacred and inseparable elements of the Sikh religion.

Meanwhile, another function would be held at DAV College by Gurudwara Naka Hindola, where the chief minister Yogi would also be participating with deputy CM Dinesh Sharma.

Rajendra Singh Bagga, president of Lucknow Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee, said, “The main function will be held at the DAV college ground due to lack of space at Gurudwara Naka Hindola. A big darbar will be held at the Gurudwara where more than one lakh devotees are expected to take part.” Meanwhile, Baldev Singh Kohli of Chander Nagar said that Sikhs were also celebrating this event globally and events were being organised in several countries.