Smriti by her side, UP Guv takes stock of health services in Amethi

lucknow

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 00:42 IST

Governor Anandiben Patel arrived on her first visit to Amethi along with local MP and union minister Smriti Irani to take stock of health services in the district where BJP defeated the Congress after 21 years in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The governor, who has been visiting schools, hospitals and old age homes, inquired about government schemes being run in the district and sat through powerpoint presentations of various initiatives being rolled out for the key constituency.

“This is the first time when we saw a governor taking such interest in schemes for students, elderly and the sick. She has been a chief minister of Gujarat where she also held portfolios of revenue and education and hence she spoke of various initiatives,” an official said.

She was very pleased when Supriya Singh, a primary school teacher, wrote the governor’s name in English in such a way that it appeared to resemble the image of Lord Ganesha.

While moving across Amethi, she stopped her vehicle to interact with a group of girl students who were waiting for her fleet to pass. “She asked the officials to identify meritorious, girls in particular, and give them gifts on the occasion of Diwali, which she said would encourage them further,” a BJP leader said.

She also mixed up with students of Kasturba Gandhi, a residential girls’ school meant for weaker sections.

During her day-long visit she directed officials to cover drains as she visited the district hospital, highlighted the importance of generic medicine stores opened by the Narendra Modi government and the need for the ‘cleanliness’ during her interaction with students.

Locals say that healthcare was among the most neglected aspects in the region and in case of emergency or acute illness, adjoining Rae Bareli and Sultanpur districts are preferred for treatment with many requiring to travel to Lucknow for treatment, an aspect that the governor sought to address in local MP’s presence.

While inspecting the district hospital named after Malik Mohamaad Jaisi, an Indian sufi poet who belonged to Jais region of Amethi, the governor made her displeasure obvious when patients informed her about doctors prescribing medicines from outside.

Her Amethi visit coincided with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi ‘Vadra’ visiting adjacent Rae Bareli, the Lok Sabha constituency of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

In Amethi, the focus was on expediting incomplete projects with Irani directing officials to quickly wrap up all pending construction work of the district hospital. The governor directed the officials to ensure that boards be put up detailing various aspects of Ayushman Bharat scheme under which the poor patients suffering from critical ailments are entitled to free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh annually.

She also spoke of the need to identify poor children suffering from critical ailments and treating them under Ayushman Bharat.

The governor and the union minister also visited an old age home at Musafirkhana where they briefed inmates about various welfare schemes for them.

