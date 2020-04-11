SNMC lab to start COVID-19 testing from Monday

lucknow

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 16:29 IST

Agra based Sarojani Naidu Medical College (SNMC) will start testing Covid-19 samples at its microbiology laboratory from Monday.

So far, samples are sent to KGMU, Lucknow and it consumes a lot of time to get reports of the suspected patients.

Confirming the development, district magistrate, Agra Prabhu N Singh said, “The department of microbiology of SNMC is ready to start the Covid-19 testing facility in Agra from Monday after receiving primer and probes from KGMU under the leadership of Dr Arti Agrwal, HOD at microbiology department.”

“Other corona warriors are- Dr Vikas Gupta (faculty), Dr Vikas Chaudhary (junior resident), Madhav Agrawal, Vinay Verma, Neha Mani and Sharad (laboratory assistants) and Massy and Rajesh (laboratory technicians),” he added.

According to reports, National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR) has provided chemical and other testing equipment to the microbiology laboratory of SNMC recently. SNMC has also purchased equipment, related with the testing of the Covid-19.

Samples are sent to KGMU, Lucknow by road till now as the load of the testing is also increasing at KGMU. So when the test of samples would start in Agra, it would save time, informed an official of SNMC.