Soiled toilets put off Lucknow University students

Amid the beautiful buildings in the sprawling Lucknow University, the toilets stand out as a sore thumb, simply because they are unbearably filthy. Whether located inside the departments or in a common place, unclean toilets littered with filth are a challenge to use.

“We usually try to avoid using the toilets in the university because they are too dirty . Even those inside departments stink and are unhygienic,” said Samar Singh, a second year undergraduate student.

Like Samar, many students complain about unclean toilets. The problem is partly due to lack of cleanliness and partly to improper use. “None of the urinals in the zoology department has a working flush. I suppose the same is with the toilets,” complaint Akash Kumar, an undergraduate student. “Only a couple of toilets in the entire building are cleaned regularly but they are off limits for most students, only teachers and senior students use them.”

The condition in other departments is more or less the same.

Pankhuri Singh of commerce department complainted that the toilets for women were not cleaned regularly.

“Toilets for women in our department are dirty most of the time. That is why many students avoid using them.”

The toilets located in common places outside the department buildings are the most neglected .

HT found the toilets located behind the chemistry department, along the social works department and behind the geology department dirty during a reality check. The floor of the toilet near the social works department that was meant to be used by the specially challenged, was covered with mud, with no running water. Forget specially challenged, even the able would have found it difficult to use it.

Another illustration of the insanitary condition in washrooms is best reflected by two portable toilets kept in the parking area near gate No.4 of the university. The blue toilets from inside are covered with black filth. As expected ,the toilets don’t have running water and are rarely used by anyone. “Bas showpiece hain, istemal ke liye nahin. (They are just a showpiece and not for use),” quipped a university worker.

The condition of hostel toilets is even worse.

Most of the toilets in the hostels have seeping walls, leaking taps and unclean surroundings. “At least half of the toilets are choked and are not cleaned despite several complaints from us. Clean toilets are the least concern of university authorities,” said Mahesh Chandra Srivastav, a varsity hosteller.

“It is primarily the responsibility of heads of departments to ensure that the toilets in their departments are clean and in working order. As far as toilets in common place and hostels are concerned, I will ask the officials concerned to ensure their sanitation,” said NK Pandey, Lucknow University spokesman.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 13:33 IST