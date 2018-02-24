Solar policy: UP government to train 10,000 ‘surya mitras’, says minister

State minister for law and justice and renewable energy Brijesh Pathak on Friday said the government would impart training to 10,000 ‘surya mitras’ to roll out National Solar Mission in Uttar Pradesh.

Highlights In Surya Mitra skill development training programme of the National Institute of Solar Energy the candidates are provided training in installation, maintenance and monitoring of solar plants.

The centre of excellence in renewable energy, education and research, University of Lucknow (new campus), is one such training centre for ‘Surya Mitras’.

Telangana ranks first in the country in solar power generation followed by Rajasthan.

Addressing the inaugural session of the All-India Solar Summit- 2018 organised by the Indian Industries Association (IIA), Pathak said the government had set the target of 10700 mw solar power by 2022.

At least 63 solar companies from nine states have set up their stalls at the three-day event.

“The state government had announced the new solar policy in December last. Out of 10700 mw solar power, 4300 mw will be generated from rooftop solar panels and the remaining from big and medium solar plants,” he added.

“Next month, the government will invite tenders for setting up big and medium solar power plants of 1000 mw,” Pathak said.

He said the government would extend all help to industrialists in removing obstacles in the implementation of solar policy.

National president of IIA Sunil Vaish said industrialists were now feeling that the government was sincerely willing to promote micro, small and medium enterprises.