SP-BSP alliance will promote anarchy, corruption, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief minster Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the alliance between the BSP and the SP – two arch rivals – will only promote anarchy and corruption and it will never be accepted by the people of Uttar Pradesh.

The CM was speaking to newspersons on the third day of his visit to his home town on Makar Sankranti, after he had offered Khichdi to Baba Gorakhnath.

Pointing towards the political scenario of the early 90s when the Mulayam Singh Yadav had formed the government in the state with the support of the BSP but the alliance could not last, the CM said, “It will be seen that what change the alliance brings in, but one thing is for sure that it will not last,” adding, “This gathbandhan (alliance) is purely out of fear (of loss at the hands of the BJP). This is politics of trade, which will not be accepted by the 22 crore people of the state.”

As the chief priest of the temple, the CM performed an hour-long pre-dawn puja at the temple, behind closed doors. Continuing the age-old tradition, khichdi sent by Nepal’s royal family was offered first to Baba Gorakhnath by the CM , following which the sanctum sanctrum was opened to devotees. Amid loud chants of ‘Jai Baba Gorakhnath’, devotees offered khichdi and prayed for their wishes.

Tonnes of an uncooked mix of rice and pulses is offered to the deity by lakhs of devotees from east UP. The khichdi collected this way is cooked and distributed as prasad among visitors.

SP-BSP afraid of Modi, Yogi: DyCM

In Lucknow, deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma stated that Samajwadi Party and the BSP were afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

“The fact is that the Congress, the SP and the BSP have a mutual understanding. Whatever seats they (SP-BSP) will win in poll, they will offer them to Congress,” Sharma said, talking to reporters here.

Sharma also rejected BSP chief Mayawati’s allegation that the BJP was using the CBI to indict its opponents in the mining scam.

“The CBI has not spared anyone, not even the BJP. The probe in mining scam was not ordered by the BJP. This probe was ordered on a complaint lodged by Congress workers on March 1, 2007,” asserted Sharma.

Sharma also took a jibe at former CM Akhilesh Yadav.

“In every house father and uncle (chacha) must get respect,” he said.

He was referring to the political feud in the Samajwadi Party’s Yadav family compelling Shivpal to form his own party.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 12:04 IST