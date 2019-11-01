e-paper
SP, BSP chiefs voice concern over snooping row

lucknow Updated: Nov 01, 2019 21:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and his Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) counterpart Mayawati have expressed concern over reports of snooping on Indian journalists and activists by a foreign company using a spyware allegedly through WhatApp.

Akhilesh tweeted: “The news of snooping by a foreign company is sensitive and a challenge for national security. It reflects audacity to take a peep into peoples’ private life. The role of the BJP government in all this must come out. Even supporters are against this.”

Mayawati, in her tweet, said: “Government spies. Such a thing is not alien. But it is very sad and worrisome when (there is) an act of snooping--unauthorised and illegal--on those activists who struggle and fight in courts for protection of basic democratic values and rights.”

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 21:23 IST

