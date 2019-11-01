SP, BSP chiefs voice concern over snooping row

lucknow

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 21:23 IST

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and his Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) counterpart Mayawati have expressed concern over reports of snooping on Indian journalists and activists by a foreign company using a spyware allegedly through WhatApp.

Akhilesh tweeted: “The news of snooping by a foreign company is sensitive and a challenge for national security. It reflects audacity to take a peep into peoples’ private life. The role of the BJP government in all this must come out. Even supporters are against this.”

Mayawati, in her tweet, said: “Government spies. Such a thing is not alien. But it is very sad and worrisome when (there is) an act of snooping--unauthorised and illegal--on those activists who struggle and fight in courts for protection of basic democratic values and rights.”

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 21:23 IST