e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 22, 2019

SP MLA wants party to support Ayodhya review petition

lucknow Updated: Nov 22, 2019 20:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Alam Abdi Azmi on Friday demanded that his party support the review petition that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has decided to file in the Supreme Court against the Ayodhya title suit verdict.

Azmi, who represents Nizamabad assembly constituency in Azamgarh district of eastern Uttar Pradesh, said he would raise the issue within the party forum.

“(SP chief) Akhilesh Yadav must also express his views openly on the issue (Ayodhya) like his father Mulayam Singh Yadav did after the high court verdict in 2010,” Azmi said to reporters here on Friday.

In its verdict on November 9, the Supreme Court paved the way for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

On the Supreme Court’s directive to the Centre to give five-acre land to Muslims to construct a mosque in Ayodhya, Azmi said: “A majority of the Muslims do not want this land.”

Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was then the Samajwadi Party chief, had criticised the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court’s judgment on the Ayodhya title suit in 2010. He had said the ruling was based on “faith and belief, rather than on the basis of evidence and legal positions”.

The three-judge bench of the high court, comprising justice S U Khan, justice Sudhir Agarwal and justice D V Sharma had ruled in a majority judgment 2:1, that there be a three-way division of the disputed land - one-third for the Sunni Waqf Board, one-third for the Nirmohi Akhara and one-third to the party for ‘Ram Lalla’. A few months later, the Supreme Court had stayed the high court verdict.

top news
Uddhav will lead alliance, says Sharad Pawar after NCP, Cong, Sena meet
Uddhav will lead alliance, says Sharad Pawar after NCP, Cong, Sena meet
Hong Kong would be ‘obliterated in 14 minutes’ if not for me: Donald Trump
Hong Kong would be ‘obliterated in 14 minutes’ if not for me: Donald Trump
In S-400 talks, US asks India to tighten security of defense technology
In S-400 talks, US asks India to tighten security of defense technology
Snakebite death in school: Kerala govt suspends principal, dissolves PTA
Snakebite death in school: Kerala govt suspends principal, dissolves PTA
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
Pagalpanti movie review: The joke is on John Abraham’s film
Pagalpanti movie review: The joke is on John Abraham’s film
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

Lucknow News