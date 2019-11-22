SP MLA wants party to support Ayodhya review petition

lucknow

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 20:39 IST

Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Alam Abdi Azmi on Friday demanded that his party support the review petition that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has decided to file in the Supreme Court against the Ayodhya title suit verdict.

Azmi, who represents Nizamabad assembly constituency in Azamgarh district of eastern Uttar Pradesh, said he would raise the issue within the party forum.

“(SP chief) Akhilesh Yadav must also express his views openly on the issue (Ayodhya) like his father Mulayam Singh Yadav did after the high court verdict in 2010,” Azmi said to reporters here on Friday.

In its verdict on November 9, the Supreme Court paved the way for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

On the Supreme Court’s directive to the Centre to give five-acre land to Muslims to construct a mosque in Ayodhya, Azmi said: “A majority of the Muslims do not want this land.”

Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was then the Samajwadi Party chief, had criticised the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court’s judgment on the Ayodhya title suit in 2010. He had said the ruling was based on “faith and belief, rather than on the basis of evidence and legal positions”.

The three-judge bench of the high court, comprising justice S U Khan, justice Sudhir Agarwal and justice D V Sharma had ruled in a majority judgment 2:1, that there be a three-way division of the disputed land - one-third for the Sunni Waqf Board, one-third for the Nirmohi Akhara and one-third to the party for ‘Ram Lalla’. A few months later, the Supreme Court had stayed the high court verdict.