Special cap to make UP Cong visible at Bharat Bachao rally

lucknow Updated: Dec 13, 2019 20:47 IST
HT Correspondent
Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) has distributed special caps to give a distinct identity to partymen going to attend the Bharat Bachao rally in New Delhi on December 14.

As mobilization for the rally is first major task given to his new team, UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu has asked all the district units to ensure a large participation in the New Delhi rally. “A large number of partymen will take part in the rally. A special cap with UP printed on the front has been distributed to the partymen to make the state’s participation visible at the rally,” said party leader Amarnath Agarwal, adding a large participation of about 100 buses has been ensured for the rally from Rae Bareli, the Lok Sabha seat of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Agarwal said eight entry points had been set up on UP-Delhi border to provide assistance to the state partymen and get information about participation from every district.

House panel approves Trump charges, sets up impeachment vote
‘Rahul dared to make rape a political tool,’ says Irani; approaches EC
‘Not their choice’: MHA rebuffs 5 states who ‘won’t implement’ citizenship law
Nitish Kumar didn’t listen, Prashant Kishor turns to CMs on citizenship law
50 Jamia students detained after clash with cops during citizenship law protest
‘Would like him at number 4’: Kumble backs young player ahead of ODIs
How RN Kao – India’s top spymaster - helped integrate Sikkim into India
PM Modi, other parliamentarians pay tribute to 2001 Parliament attack victims
