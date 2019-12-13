Special cap to make UP Cong visible at Bharat Bachao rally

lucknow

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 20:47 IST

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) has distributed special caps to give a distinct identity to partymen going to attend the Bharat Bachao rally in New Delhi on December 14.

As mobilization for the rally is first major task given to his new team, UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu has asked all the district units to ensure a large participation in the New Delhi rally. “A large number of partymen will take part in the rally. A special cap with UP printed on the front has been distributed to the partymen to make the state’s participation visible at the rally,” said party leader Amarnath Agarwal, adding a large participation of about 100 buses has been ensured for the rally from Rae Bareli, the Lok Sabha seat of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Agarwal said eight entry points had been set up on UP-Delhi border to provide assistance to the state partymen and get information about participation from every district.