e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Special fridges to store Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Lucknow

Special fridges to store Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Lucknow

The first round of vaccination will be for healthcare workers and their list is being prepared. The list has already crossed the 40,000-mark and should be final by next week

lucknow Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 11:41 IST
Gaurav Saigal
Gaurav Saigal
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
         

Specially-designed Ice Lined Refrigerators (ILR) started arriving in Lucknow, the state capital of Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday in anticipation of Covid-19 vaccine.

“We have received four ILRs. Each one has a capacity of 225 litres,” said Dr MK Singh, in-charge of routine immunisation.

Asked about the storage capacity of the fridges, he said, “It is still early days to talk about the number of vials per box.” Likewise, Dr Singh said, the number of ILRs that will eventually be required cannot be mentioned right away. The picture should get clearer in the days to come, he added.

The ILRs, after they reached the Aishbagh cold chain storage point, were kept in the building beside the Urban Health Centre and Woman and Child Hospital. This building has been prepared exclusively to store the vaccine and a space of 2,400-sq feet has been earmarked for the ILRs and cold chain boxes.

In addition to the building, two residential blocks have also been acquired nearby for vaccine storage. “With the arrival of ILRs, our cold chain system will soon be in place as we already have temperature controlled systems at all places where routine vaccination is done,” said Dr DS Negi, director general, medical health.

“We have dedicated the ground and first floor for storing the vaccine,” said Dr Singh. The ILRs have compartment temperature between 2 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius for storing vaccine vials.

The first round of vaccination will be for healthcare workers and their list is being prepared. The list has already crossed the 40,000-mark and should be final by next week. “Those in the frontline, including policemen and municipal corporation staff, will be vaccinated in the second phase and the next will be the elderly (above 50 years of age),” said Dr Singh.

There are about 14,000 municipal corporation staff and approximately 20,000 policemen, including traffic police personnel and home guards.

tags
top news
MHA summons Bengal DGP, chief secy over law and order situation in state
MHA summons Bengal DGP, chief secy over law and order situation in state
India, Uzbekistan stand together against terrorism, says PM Modi
India, Uzbekistan stand together against terrorism, says PM Modi
Farmer groups from Punjab begin journey to Delhi, police on alert
Farmer groups from Punjab begin journey to Delhi, police on alert
‘We may be back to normal in 2022’: Bill Gates
‘We may be back to normal in 2022’: Bill Gates
‘Will support Pawar as UPA chair,’ Sena says; NCP junks rumours
‘Will support Pawar as UPA chair,’ Sena says; NCP junks rumours
No relief for vehicular movement in Delhi as farmers’ stir enters Day 16
No relief for vehicular movement in Delhi as farmers’ stir enters Day 16
Bengal BJP chief warns of revenge after attack on JP Nadda’s convoy
Bengal BJP chief warns of revenge after attack on JP Nadda’s convoy
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In