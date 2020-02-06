Stalked for six months, 14-year-old girl ends life

lucknow

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 20:05 IST

A 14-year-old girl hanged herself allegedly at her home in the Gomti Nagar area here on Thursday afternoon after having been stalked for ‘nearly six months’, the police said.

The girl’s family did not lodge an FIR in the matter but a youth was taken into custody and further probe was on, the police said.

Inspector, Gomti Nagar, Amit Kumar Dubey said the girl, a Class 6 student of a private school, committed suicide when she, along with her two younger siblings, were at home in Vishal Khand, Gomti Nagar.

He said the girl’s mother, a private school employee, and her elder sister, who works for a private firm, were not home when the incident took place around 12.30pm.

The girl’s siblings saw her body hanging when they came to the ground floor from the first floor, he said. The girl’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination, he added.

The girl’s mother and elder sister claimed one Durgesh Kumar, who stays in their neighbourhood, of having harassed her for the past six months, the police officer said.

Her sister alleged Durgesh often stalked the girl when she was on way to school and intercepted her a few days ago, the police officer said.

The elder sister said she tried to talk to Durgesh but he used abusive language, the police said.

He said an FIR under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code will be lodged against the alleged stalker if the family turns up with the complaint.