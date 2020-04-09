Take action against BJP MP for assault: Mayawati to CM

lucknow

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 23:28 IST

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Thursday asked chief minister Yogi Adityanath to take action against BJP MP from Kannauj Subrat Pathak for allegedly assaulting a Dalit tehsildar.

In a series of tweets, the BSP chief said, “The Dalit tehsildar, posted in Kannauj district, was performing his duty honestly recently when the BJP MP from Kannauuj misbehaved with him and also beat him up. The act of the ruling party MP was shameful and should be condemned.”

“Instead of spending his time in jail, MP is roaming freely, the Dalit employees are angry over the inaction of the state government. Chief minister should take strict action against the MP so that he does not repeat the act again”, she said.

A state government officer said that a case had been registered against BJP MP Pathak and 25 unidentified men on the charge of assaulting the tehsildar, Arviind Kumar. The police have also seized around half a dozen vehicles from the spot. Supporters of the MP had manhandled the tehsildar over the non-distribution of ration to the people whose names were mentioned in the MP’s list.

Later Pathak denied the allegation stating that his supporters had visited the tehsildar to discuss the distribution of ration during the lockdown.