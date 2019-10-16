Tears, prayers of millions won’t go in vain: Vinay Katiyar

lucknow

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 20:04 IST

“Finally.”

That’s how BJP leader Vinay Katiyar, who is synonymous with the Ram temple movement, reacted on hearing that the Supreme Court has completed hearing in the Ayodhya case and the verdict could be out in 23 days from Wednesday.

“Although the judgment is yet to be delivered, I believe the blood, sweat, tears and prayers of millions won’t go in vain,” Katiyar said.

“In the afternoon I could see news channels playing up an interesting story about Sunni Waqf Board wanting to withdraw its case provided the Hindus agreed to give up their claim on the Kashi and Mathura temples,” said Katiyar, who is also known as ‘Bajrangi’ for having set up ‘Bajrang Dal’ to “protect Ram bhakts.

“I could only laugh. All that the Hindus have wanted is a grand temple for their supreme god. If we don’t expect a temple in Ayodhya, Mathura or Kashi, where should we expect it then? In Mecca?” he asked.

“Generations have sacrificed their lives for the temple cause. Not just in India, millions across the globe are waiting for the judgment. There are mothers who lost their sons, children who became orphans. People were sent to prison, braved hardship. It has been a unique struggle to ensure that the lord revered by millions across the globe gets a place befitting his status,” he said.

“I don’t know if the Sunni Waqf Board was actually serious about its offer, but at this moment any such talk about any issue other than Ram temple at Ayodhya is a diversionary tactic. The apex court would pronounce its verdict on the Ayodhya issue and that’s what should be spoken about. That’s all that matters. The rest is meaningless,” he said.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 20:04 IST