Technological advancement has increased IVF success rate to around 80%: Doctor

lucknow

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 21:37 IST

Technological advancement in the field of infertility treatment had increased the success rate of In vitro fertilisation (IVF) from 50-60% to around 80%, said an expert on the sidelines of the ‘Test-Tube Baby Meet’ organised in Lucknow on Saturday

Talking to media persons, Dr Gita Khanna, director, Ajanta Hospital & IVF Centre, said, “Stem cell and PRP (platelets rich plasma) technology has added new dimensions to the IVF treatment and opened up more possibilities for chronic patients.”

She said the process of freezing eggs had also made the IVF cost-effective. “IVF treatment can now be availed of by people who were unable to afford it earlier. Frozen eggs can be used for a second child as well,” she said.

On the occasion, Dr Khanna also announced the launch of the High Risk Pregnancy (HRP) and Women Wellness Clinic Centre at the Ajanta Hospital. “This will help provide treatment even in cases of highly complicated pregnancies,” she said.

More than 250 IVF children and over two dozen city-based gynaecologists attended the meet. The day long -event included various interactive programmes and contests for the parents and the children. Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia was the chief guest on the occasion.

“Infertility was seen as a big family issue some ten years ago but now, with advancement in technology, it is a simple medical problem. There’s a transparent treatment plan available -- one with a high success rate,” said Dr Khanna.