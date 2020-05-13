e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Tehsildar terminated for illegal land transfer in Kausambhi

Tehsildar terminated for illegal land transfer in Kausambhi

Board of Revenue, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday dismissed a tehsildar (land tax official) for illegally transferring a piece of land belonging to the gram sabha to a villager without following the due procedure during his posting in Manjhanpur tehsil in Kaushambi district even as the dispute was pending in the court.

lucknow Updated: May 13, 2020 12:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Hindustantimes
         

Board of Revenue, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday dismissed a tehsildar (land tax official) for illegally transferring a piece of land belonging to the gram sabha to a villager without following the due procedure during his posting in Manjhanpur tehsil in Kaushambi district even as the dispute was pending in the court.

Tehasildar Santosh Kumar Sonkar is currently posted in Jaunpur. Confirming the action, chairman, Board of Revenue, Deepak Trivedi said, “Three departments had initiated departmental probes against Sonkar in different cases.” However, his dismissal has been done in the matter relating to illegal transfer of gram sabha land rights to a villager.”

As per the dismissal order, Sonkar declared one Indrapal of Gamdhi Nagar under Manjhanpur nagar panchayat as ‘land owner with transferable rights’ without following the due procedure of the law.

In a judgment passed in 2009, the additional district magistrate had cancelled the lease of the said disputed land and ordered its entry into the gram sabha’s records. Applicant Indrapal challenged the order in court of additional commissioner, Prayagraj.

“But the delinquent tehsildar declared Indrapal as land owner with transferable right from land owner without transferable rights at his own level without the recommendation of registrar/ kanoongo even as the appeal was pending in the court,” said the dismissal order.

top news
Sitharaman to announce details of Rs 20 lakh cr economic package at 4 pm
Sitharaman to announce details of Rs 20 lakh cr economic package at 4 pm
India crosses Canada’s Covid-19 tally, becomes 12th worst-affected country
India crosses Canada’s Covid-19 tally, becomes 12th worst-affected country
Low-cost ‘Feluda’ test to detect virus in an hour likely in 4 weeks
Low-cost ‘Feluda’ test to detect virus in an hour likely in 4 weeks
‘Didn’t want him to get out’: Ex-Pak captain on Sachin’s ‘unique’ talent
‘Didn’t want him to get out’: Ex-Pak captain on Sachin’s ‘unique’ talent
‘5 plagues from China in last 20 years, it has to stop’, says US NSA
‘5 plagues from China in last 20 years, it has to stop’, says US NSA
Tesla vs California tussle ends after Donald Trump steps in
Tesla vs California tussle ends after Donald Trump steps in
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
India’s factory output shrank by 16.7% in Mar & Wuhan to test entire population
India’s factory output shrank by 16.7% in Mar & Wuhan to test entire population
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In