Ten, including domestic help, held for robbery at UPSSSC ex-chairman’s house

Lucknow

Police have arrested a house help, his wife and eight others, in connection with a robbery that was committed in the house of a former chairman of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Committee (UPSSSC), on February 18, a police official said on Monday.

The police recovered looted cash and jewellery worth Rs 30 lakh from their possession. A .32 bore revolver that they had stolen from the house was also recovered.

“We have arrested one Ajay Valmiki, a resident of Bareilly, who used to work at the house of Rajkishore Yadav, retired IAS and former UPSSSC chairman in Ghazipur area, six years ago. Ajay was aware about the cash and jewellery at the house and planned the robbery with the help of his wife Madhuri Valmiki,” said Lucknow SSP, Kalanidhi Naithani while confirming the arrest.

Those arrested with the couple were identified as Bablu Kori, Bablu Valmiki, Ramgopal, Virendra, Sonu, Shani Singh, Sanjit Yadav and Raj Rastogi.

“Ajay asked Madhuri to establish contact with Vijay, who has been working at the house as domestic help for last 25 years. After she established good terms with Vijay she managed to employ an ally Ramgopal as domestic help at the chairman’s residence in January this year,” said the SSP, adding that Ramgopal introduced himself as Mukesh, but didn’t give any identity proof.

On the day of the incident, Ajay with five other accused reached the house at around 10:30 am. One of them stood guard at the gate while five of them entered the house and committed the robbery after forcefully tying Rajkishore and his daughter Prashasti with a rope. “Muskesh also helped the robbers in the loot and injected the Rajkishore and Prashasti with tranquilizer,” said the SSP.

Police said that the robbers had sold some of the stolen jewellery and were planning to distribute it amongst them, but were arrested.

The investigation team relied on footage recovered from CCTV cameras, mobile surveillance and local intelligence inputs to nab the accused.

BOX

Non-verification of domestic help lead to the incident

According to police, the non-verification of domestic help resulted in the robbery. “In this case, the verification of former domestic help, Ajay Valimiki and Mukesh, who were planted by Ajay at the official’s residence, was not done,” said the SSP.

“I have asked all SHOs and officials concerned to complete all pending verification of domestic helps at their respective police stations within a week,” he added

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 11:12 IST